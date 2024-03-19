UTCC slashes Thailand 2024 growth forecast from 3.2% to 2.6%

The big cut by the university’s Centre for Economic and Business Forecasting was mainly due to the global economic slowdown, explained UTCC rector Thanawat Phonwichai.

He cited the International Monetary Fund reducing its global economic growth forecast from 3.5% to 3.3% amid ongoing conflict in the Red Sea.

In October, Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen launched missile and drone strikes against Israel in response to its Gaza offensive. They have also targeted cargo ships transiting the Red Sea, disrupting one of the world’s most important trade routes.