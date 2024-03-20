Thai PM fast-tracks business access to clean energy direct purchase

Chai Wacharonke said Srettha gave the order during the mobile Cabinet meeting in Phayao on Tuesday.

The prime minister said that US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo had inquired about a direct power purchase agreement (PPA) during her visit to Thailand with a US business delegation last week.

In response, he assured her that his government would come up with a clear-cut PPA measure by yearend to help businesses transition to renewable energy.

Currently, renewable energy generators such as solar and wind farms must sell their electricity to the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat) under the feed-in tariff.