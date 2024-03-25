Govt eyes wage raises for workers in 10 pilot tourism provinces as Songkran present

Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said on Monday that the committee chaired by Labour permanent secretary Pairoj Chotikasatien will meet on Tuesday to consider the new rates proposed by a subcommittee.

The subcommittee resolved on Friday to propose wage increases in 10 provinces, whose main revenue comes from tourism. The provinces are Bangkok, Phuket, Chonburi, Chiang Mai, Surat Thani, Krabi, Songkhla, Phang Nga, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Rayong.

Phiphat said the new rates are based on surveys conducted on more than 950 hotels and resorts in the 10 provinces.