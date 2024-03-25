Thailand eyes special visas for digital nomads to fulfil its digital hub dreams
Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Chanthararuangthong said his ministry will seek a special visa for so-called digital nomads in a bid to woo foreign AI experts to work in Thailand.
At the Krungthep Thurakij-hosted seminar on Monday, titled “AI Revolution 2024: Transforming Thailand’s Economy”, Prasert said the country requires some 100,000 experts for artificial intelligence-related jobs. However, he said, the country only has some 21,000 AI experts at present.
He said the DES Ministry will cooperate with the Board of Investment (BOI) to seek a special visa for AI experts and people with advanced computer skills under a so-called Global Digital Talent Visa project.
He said once the BOI has worked out the details of the special visa, the ministry will submit it to the Cabinet for approval as soon as possible.
He also added that his ministry will study the European Union’s new Artificial Intelligence Act and use its guidelines on AI development to boost Thailand’s digital economy and help turn it into a regional digital hub.
The government will also set up a subcommittee under the National AI Committee, which is led by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.
The subcommittee will be in charge of implementing AI policies, so Thailand has a clear operational plan for investing in AI infrastructure, such as building data centres, cloud centres and high-performance computers, he added.
The AI industry in Thailand will focus on developing deep tech and a language model based on the Thai tongue.
He said the DES Ministry hopes that privileges offered for AI infrastructure investment will attract large corporations to invest in Thailand and support the country’s aim to become a digital hub.