Thailand eyes special visas for digital nomads to fulfil its digital hub dreams

At the Krungthep Thurakij-hosted seminar on Monday, titled “AI Revolution 2024: Transforming Thailand’s Economy”, Prasert said the country requires some 100,000 experts for artificial intelligence-related jobs. However, he said, the country only has some 21,000 AI experts at present.

He said the DES Ministry will cooperate with the Board of Investment (BOI) to seek a special visa for AI experts and people with advanced computer skills under a so-called Global Digital Talent Visa project.

He said once the BOI has worked out the details of the special visa, the ministry will submit it to the Cabinet for approval as soon as possible.