Thailand dangles tax breaks in bid to become region’s circuit board hub

BOI secretary-general Narit Therdsteerasukdi announced that investment privileges have been extended to the following three PCB supply chain sectors:

companies supporting PCB production processes such as lamination, drilling, plating, and routing.

manufacturers of key raw materials for PCB production, including copper-clad laminate (CCL), flexible CCL (FCCL), and Prepreg.

producers of essential materials and supplies for PCB manufacturing, such as dry film, transfer film, and backup boards.