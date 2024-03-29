Commerce Ministry to firm up relations with British business

Thailand is set to host the meeting on May 31, which seeks to drive policy cooperation in key strategic areas of mutual interest such as agriculture, food and beverages, digital, product standards, investment, and tourism.

This initiative aims to create opportunities and facilitate trade and investment, aligning with the strategic partnership policy and utilizing proactive economic diplomacy to open trade doors.

Both parties hope that the MOU, including the planned collaborative activities in each sector to be carried out under the agreement over the next 2-3 years, will be beneficial in enhancing understanding of regulations, addressing trade barriers, increasing import-export value, and attracting more investments.