Covid-19 in Thailand now becoming endemic like swine flu, says Yong

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Dr Yong Poovorawan wrote that the influenza A (H1N1) pandemic of 2009 saw cases in Thailand peak from July to August before falling from September to December.

“There was another outbreak wave, but it was not as severe as the first one in the rainy season, which coincided with the first school semester. During the school break, the number of new cases declined,” Yong said.

“Another outbreak occurred in the second semester, around January, followed by a decline in December. The flu came back in the next rainy season,” said Yong, who heads the Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology at Chulalongkorn University.