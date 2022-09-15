Schoolboy killed in explosion during computer class

The schoolboy sustained a serious wound on his head and died when rescue workers were providing first aid.

The incident took place at Wat Lat Pladook School in Bang Bua Thong district in Nonthaburi during the afternoon class.

Witnesses said the explosion occurred when the boy switched on his computer in the class. Damages were found on the keyboard of the computer that the boy was using. Initially, it was suspected that the explosion could have been caused by the computer.