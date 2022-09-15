Schoolboy killed in explosion during computer class
A mysterious explosion during a computer class at a school in Nonthaburi province killed a ninth-grader on Thursday afternoon.
The schoolboy sustained a serious wound on his head and died when rescue workers were providing first aid.
The incident took place at Wat Lat Pladook School in Bang Bua Thong district in Nonthaburi during the afternoon class.
Witnesses said the explosion occurred when the boy switched on his computer in the class. Damages were found on the keyboard of the computer that the boy was using. Initially, it was suspected that the explosion could have been caused by the computer.
According to a school source, the computer in question was one of the 10 machines that were newly purchased and used for the first time on Monday (September 12).
Pol Colonel Prut Chamroonsart, superintendent of the Bang Bua Thong district police station, said on Thursday that the explosion was caused by “some object on the computer table”, which he could not identify.
A search of the computer room found no explosive object or firearm, he added.
Further examination by the Central Institute of Forensic Science was needed to confirm the cause of the death, according to the police officer.