Renowned Thai filmmaker ‘Mom Noi’, 69, succumbs to lung cancer

He had been undergoing treatment at the Bangkok Christian Hospital for the past two months.

The director’s passing was marked by condolences posted on social media by many important names in the film industry, including the motion picture production giant Sahamongkol Film International Ltd.

“Mom Noi is one of Thailand’s most prominent film directors. His first movie, ‘Plerng Phitsawas’ was produced under the Sahamongkol banner in 1984 and made Sinjai Plengpanich into Thailand’s first superstar,” the company said.

Pundhevanop earned many awards and accolades during his career and was the creator of many big-screen and television hits, including “Chang Mun Chun Mai Care” (1986), “Nang Nuan” (1987), “Khwam Rak Mai Mi Chue” (1990), “Mahasajan Hang Rak” (1995) and “Anda Kub Fahsai” (1998).

His last film, “Six Characters”, was coincidentally scheduled to premiere on Thursday – the day of his passing.

Pundhevanop was born on March 16, 1953, and had never married.