Bangkok abuzz as latest iPhone 14 hits the shelves

The reason? To be the first few to get their hands on the latest iPhone 14, of course.

Thailand is among the few “first-tier” countries where Apple debuts its latest products.

The newest iPhone 14 debuted on September 8 and Apple began taking orders the following day. The phone went on the shelves on Friday in more than 30 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, China, France, Japan and Thailand.

Prices for iPhone 14 start at 32,900 baht, iPhone 14 Plus at 37,900 baht, iPhone 14 Pro at 41,900 baht, while iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at 44,900 baht.