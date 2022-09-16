Thailand to ban chemical harmful to ozone layer from use in spray foam

The director-general of the Department of Industrial Works (DIW), Wanchai Phanomchai, told a press conference on Friday in Bangkok that the chemical would be banned from January 1, 2024.

"During this phase-out period, the department has collaborated with the World Bank, the Government Savings Bank, and the Polyurethanes Industry Group under the Federation of Thai Industries, to assist all manufacturers with funding, materials, machines, and technologies," Wanchai explained.

This type of assistance will encourage them later on to replace HCFC-141b with a group of chemicals that do not harm the ozone, he added.

Thailand can reduce HCFC-141b use by 132 tons of ozone depletion potential, and greenhouse gas emissions by 870,000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, since the country began banning HCFC-141b in 2017.