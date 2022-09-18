Kyrgyz woman’s death in Pattaya leads police to Chinese gang, 1 arrested
A 27-year-old Chinese national was arrested at a condominium in Bangkok’s Rama IX area on Saturday for allegedly running a brothel for more than two months.
The woman, identified as Rou Li, is reportedly part of a gang that lures Kyrgyz women into becoming sex workers.
The case came to light when Kyrgyz national, 30-year-old Anara Seitaleva, plunged to her death from the seventh floor of a luxury condominium in Pattaya on Friday.
The woman had filed a police complaint on Tuesday saying she was being chased by a man from Hong Kong and two women from China after she managed to escape last Sunday (September 11).
Police are now hunting for Hong Kong national Nin Wai Siu, 48, and Chinese national Song Qianli, 32.
Upon arresting Rou Li, police seized her passport, cash, credit cards and smartphones, before sending her to Pattaya City Police Station to face charges.
Earlier, Pol Maj-General Thitawat Suriyachai, chief of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau's Sub-Bureau 4, said a man from Hong Kong had allegedly taken Seitaleva to Laos to serve as a sex worker as she could not work at a call centre.
Thitawat, who also helps oversee investigations into sexual abuse against children and women, added that Seitaleva was then brought to Thailand to allegedly work as a sex worker until she jumped to her death.
As of press time, there was no information on how many women had been forced into prostitution by this gang.