Kyrgyz woman’s death in Pattaya leads police to Chinese gang, 1 arrested

The case came to light when Kyrgyz national, 30-year-old Anara Seitaleva, plunged to her death from the seventh floor of a luxury condominium in Pattaya on Friday.

The woman had filed a police complaint on Tuesday saying she was being chased by a man from Hong Kong and two women from China after she managed to escape last Sunday (September 11).

Police are now hunting for Hong Kong national Nin Wai Siu, 48, and Chinese national Song Qianli, 32.

Upon arresting Rou Li, police seized her passport, cash, credit cards and smartphones, before sending her to Pattaya City Police Station to face charges.