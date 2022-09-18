Over 50% of Thai bureaucrats say nepotism influences promotions: survey

When asked whether they thought nepotism was a factor in promotions:

- 34.58% said quite often

- 15.57% said it had a strong influence

- 25.35% said no

- 23.13% said rarely

- 1.37% were not sure, not interested or had no comment

Asked whether they thought mutual favours were a factor:

- 43.21% said no

- 23.74% said rarely

- 19.69% said quite often

- 10:08% said always

- 3.28% were not sure, not interested or had no comment

Asked what they would do if they suspected promotions were unfair:

- 54.35% said they would make an official appeal

- 26.34% said do nothing

- 6.72% said file a case with the administrative court

- 4.27% said they would resign

- 3.44% would plea for justice via social media

- 2.06% would seek people with influence to pressure their bosses

- 1.75% would complain to the media

- 0.31% would take other action (file complaint with Interior Ministry or seek transfer to another agency)

- 0.76% were not sure, not interested or had no comment