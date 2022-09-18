Over 50% of Thai bureaucrats say nepotism influences promotions: survey
More than half of government and state enterprise employees believe nepotism still has a strong influence on their career promotions, according to a new survey.
The National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) surveyed opinions from 1,310 bureaucrats and state enterprise employees. The survey was carried out from September 12-14.
Asked whether nepotism affected promotions within the bureaucracy, 50.15 per cent of respondents said it had a strong influence or occurred quite often.
However, few thought that nepotism was the main reason behind career advancement.
Asked what they thought was the major factor in promotions this year:
- 35.04% said capability and experience
- 29.85% said capability and past performance
- 13.36% said seniority
- 8.47% said vision related to the new post
- 7.94% said knowledge (education level and training)
- 3.74% said good discipline
- 1.45% said others, including nepotism and connections
- 0.15% were not sure, not interested or had no comment
When asked whether they thought nepotism was a factor in promotions:
- 34.58% said quite often
- 15.57% said it had a strong influence
- 25.35% said no
- 23.13% said rarely
- 1.37% were not sure, not interested or had no comment
Asked whether they thought mutual favours were a factor:
- 43.21% said no
- 23.74% said rarely
- 19.69% said quite often
- 10:08% said always
- 3.28% were not sure, not interested or had no comment
Asked what they would do if they suspected promotions were unfair:
- 54.35% said they would make an official appeal
- 26.34% said do nothing
- 6.72% said file a case with the administrative court
- 4.27% said they would resign
- 3.44% would plea for justice via social media
- 2.06% would seek people with influence to pressure their bosses
- 1.75% would complain to the media
- 0.31% would take other action (file complaint with Interior Ministry or seek transfer to another agency)
- 0.76% were not sure, not interested or had no comment