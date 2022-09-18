background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
SATURDAY, October 08, 2022
nationthailand
Over 50% of Thai bureaucrats say nepotism influences promotions: survey

Over 50% of Thai bureaucrats say nepotism influences promotions: survey

SUNDAY, September 18, 2022
THE NATION

More than half of government and state enterprise employees believe nepotism still has a strong influence on their career promotions, according to a new survey.

The National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) surveyed opinions from 1,310 bureaucrats and state enterprise employees. The survey was carried out from September 12-14.

Asked whether nepotism affected promotions within the bureaucracy, 50.15 per cent of respondents said it had a strong influence or occurred quite often.

However, few thought that nepotism was the main reason behind career advancement.

Asked what they thought was the major factor in promotions this year:

- 35.04% said capability and experience

- 29.85% said capability and past performance

- 13.36% said seniority

- 8.47% said vision related to the new post

- 7.94% said knowledge (education level and training)

- 3.74% said good discipline

- 1.45% said others, including nepotism and connections

- 0.15% were not sure, not interested or had no comment

When asked whether they thought nepotism was a factor in promotions:

- 34.58% said quite often

- 15.57% said it had a strong influence

- 25.35% said no

- 23.13% said rarely

- 1.37% were not sure, not interested or had no comment

Asked whether they thought mutual favours were a factor:

- 43.21% said no

- 23.74% said rarely

- 19.69% said quite often

- 10:08% said always

- 3.28% were not sure, not interested or had no comment

Asked what they would do if they suspected promotions were unfair:

- 54.35% said they would make an official appeal

- 26.34% said do nothing

- 6.72% said file a case with the administrative court

- 4.27% said they would resign

- 3.44% would plea for justice via social media

- 2.06% would seek people with influence to pressure their bosses

- 1.75% would complain to the media

- 0.31% would take other action (file complaint with Interior Ministry or seek transfer to another agency)

- 0.76% were not sure, not interested or had no comment

THE NATION
TAGS
nepotismThailandPromotion
RELATED