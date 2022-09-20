Thailand’s infamous floods and solutions



Now Thailand is hit by La Niña phenomenon, but no storms to cause huge floods like 2011

Thailand was hit by major floods in 2011 due to the La Niña phenomenon, which made the rainy season arrive sooner than usual. This was made worse by five storms that had hit Thailand that year, increasing the average rainfall by 27 per cent.

The La Niña phenomenon has also taken place this year, resulting in rains arriving sooner than expected, however, Thailand has not been directly hit by storms this year, while the average rainfall so far has been recorded as 21 per cent above the normal amount.”

There are estimates that there will be around 10 per cent more rainfall than usual, rising slightly from 8 per cent more last year.



Causes of flooding in Thailand

Natural causes:

- Low pressure masses

- Storms, such as depression and tropical storms and typhoons

- Monsoon trenches

- Southwest monsoon

- Northeast monsoon

- Dams collapsing

Mismanagement:

- Disagreement between government and local administrations

- Lacking capable officials to deal with natural disasters

- Lacking coordination among government agencies

- Ignorance of people in remote areas