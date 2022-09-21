Nation TV's Anothai named ‘best reporter’ by Crime Reporters Assoc
Nation TV reporter Anothai Skulthong was named “best reporter” by the Crime Reporters Association of Thailand.
The ceremony was organised at Phranakhon Rajabhat University’s Phutthawitchalai Building on Tuesday in a bid to encourage reporters, police officers and volunteers in their careers.
Anothai said this was her first award in more than ten years in her career. She thanked the association for recognising her commitment to her job and Nation TV for allowing her to work as a reporter.
“This award may not guarantee achievement in my life, but it will remind me to become a reporter who maintains virtue in society,” she said.
Besides Anothai, four other reporters – Channel 3’s Chayot Mookdaharn, Channel 7’s Rossarin Nootor, Khaosod Online’s Phuwadej Chattivaporn and Channel 8’s Nuttaphong Thamtae – were awarded in the same category.
Separately, a number of police officers were also recognised for their work.
Metropolitan Police Bureau investigation chief Pol Maj-General Noppasin Poolsawat was awarded for his investigations, while Royal Thai Police deputy spokesman Pol Colonel Siriwat Deepor bagged the public relations award.