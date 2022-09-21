Nation TV's Anothai named ‘best reporter’ by Crime Reporters Assoc

Anothai said this was her first award in more than ten years in her career. She thanked the association for recognising her commitment to her job and Nation TV for allowing her to work as a reporter.

“This award may not guarantee achievement in my life, but it will remind me to become a reporter who maintains virtue in society,” she said.

Besides Anothai, four other reporters – Channel 3’s Chayot Mookdaharn, Channel 7’s Rossarin Nootor, Khaosod Online’s Phuwadej Chattivaporn and Channel 8’s Nuttaphong Thamtae – were awarded in the same category.