Govt helped almost 100,000 settle legal disputes over debt in 8 months

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin said on Wednesday that the ministry had organised 78 debt settlement fairs so far this year in several provinces, in line with government policy that 2022 would be a year for fixing household debt problems.

During the fairs, creditors and debtors were invited to settle disputes in front of ministry mediators, who helped them reach terms acceptable to both parties.

In the eight months of 2022, precisely 92,531 people successfully settled their debts amounting to 22.28 billion baht.

“The ministry’s efforts have saved people from paying legal expenses of 6.95 billion baht had the cases been taken to court,” said Somsak.