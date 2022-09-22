Senator confident arrested Myanmar business partner not involved in drugs

Uppakit said he needed to study the details of the case after which he would hold a press conference on Friday.

He admitted that he had business dealings along the border with Tun but he believed the Myanmar man was not involved in drug trafficking.

Uppakit added that he was involved in a hotel business with Tun and he used to report this business to the National Anti-Corruption Commission, but he has stopped doing the hotel business since 2015.