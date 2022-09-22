Senator confident arrested Myanmar business partner not involved in drugs
A Thai senator on Thursday gave the benefit of the doubt to his Myanmar business partner Tun Min Latt, who was among suspects arrested in Bangkok for alleged drug trafficking.
Senator Uppakit Pachareeyangkun made the comments after more than 100 police from the Metropolitan Police Bureau’s Division 2 raided five spots to arrest drug suspects, including Tun, on September 17.
Uppakit said he needed to study the details of the case after which he would hold a press conference on Friday.
He admitted that he had business dealings along the border with Tun but he believed the Myanmar man was not involved in drug trafficking.
Uppakit added that he was involved in a hotel business with Tun and he used to report this business to the National Anti-Corruption Commission, but he has stopped doing the hotel business since 2015.
The senator said Tun was an agent of a weapons trader from Israel, and represented the firm to deal with the Myanmar government. Uppakit said he was not involved in the weapons business because it went against his religious belief.
“Since my parents passed away, I have entered Buddhism to make merit and I have stopped taking the lives of animals, so I’m not interested in this kind of business,” Uppakit said.