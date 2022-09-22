Covid-19 emergency decree set to be revoked from October 1

General Supot said that if the CCSA board agreed with the operations centre’s recommendation at its meeting on Friday, the decree would be revoked with effect from October 1.

“If the CCSA agrees to the revocation of the emergency decree, the CCSA will be disbanded, along with all the units under it. All the orders issued by the CCSA will be rescinded,” he said.

The general also doubles as secretary-general of the National Security Council.

He said preparations have already been made for some time on the mode of operation after the emergency decree is annulled and the CCSA is dissolved.

In response to a media question, General Supot said the planned revocation of the emergency decree had nothing to do with the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit that Thailand will host in mid-November.

“We look at the country’s general situation. What’s important is we want the country’s economy to recover and return to normal and people can make a living. Our tourist numbers are very good now despite international conflicts,” he said.