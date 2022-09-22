Covid-19 emergency decree set to be revoked from October 1
The emergency decree in place since Covid-19 struck Thailand over two years ago will be revoked from October 1, if the CCSA agrees to a recommendation from its operations centre.
General Supot Malaniyom, operations chief of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), said on Thursday that the operations centre resolved to suggest revocation of the emergency decree now that the Covid-19 situation in Thailand has improved considerably.
He cited a recent announcement by the Public Health Ministry that new domestic cases of Covid-19 have been on a constant decline, with fewer casualties and serious infections that require breathing aid.
The emergency decree has been in place since March 2020 following a severe local outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.
General Supot said that if the CCSA board agreed with the operations centre’s recommendation at its meeting on Friday, the decree would be revoked with effect from October 1.
“If the CCSA agrees to the revocation of the emergency decree, the CCSA will be disbanded, along with all the units under it. All the orders issued by the CCSA will be rescinded,” he said.
The general also doubles as secretary-general of the National Security Council.
He said preparations have already been made for some time on the mode of operation after the emergency decree is annulled and the CCSA is dissolved.
In response to a media question, General Supot said the planned revocation of the emergency decree had nothing to do with the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit that Thailand will host in mid-November.
“We look at the country’s general situation. What’s important is we want the country’s economy to recover and return to normal and people can make a living. Our tourist numbers are very good now despite international conflicts,” he said.