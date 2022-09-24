Heavy rain to batter North, Northeast of Thailand for most of next week

The Thai Meteorological Department said the tropical depression over the Pacific Ocean to the east of the Philippines had developed into a tropical storm at around 1pm on Friday. The storm is expected to move to the centre of the South China Sea on Sunday and Monday before making landfall in upper Vietnam on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The department forecasts that the storm will bring isolated heavy to very heavy rain to the North and Northeast from Tuesday to Thursday. People in these areas have been warned of flash floods and runoffs, especially along the waterways near foothills and lowlands. They have also been advised to monitor the weather forecast.

The department also forecast that on Saturday and Sunday, a strong monsoon trough will lie across the lower North, Central and lower Northeast of Thailand, while a moderate southwest monsoon will prevail over the Andaman Sea, South and the Gulf of Thailand.

Abundant rain is likely over the country with possible isolated heavy to very heavy rain in the North, Northeast, Central region including Greater Bangkok, the East and the South over the weekend.

From Monday to Thursday, a strong southwest monsoon will prevail over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf, creating 2-metre-high waves in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf, which will be higher in thundershowers. Ships have been advised to proceed with caution and keep out of thundershowers.