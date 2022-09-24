Public Health Ministry will take over once CCSA is dissolved on Oct 1, says Satit

Speaking on Friday after a meeting with the CCSA, Satit said the ministry has also proposed amendments to the Communicable Disease Act that will allow control measures to be implemented and give Covid-19 patients easier access to treatment. The amendments are being considered by the Council of State.

Apart from the dissolution of CCSA, which has been serving as a national Covid-19 taskforce since March 12, 2020, the emergency decree will also be revoked from October 1.

“CCSA thanks all government agencies, private sector and the general public for their cooperation and dedication which have helped us get through this difficult and complicated situation,” CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin said after the meeting. “Our efforts in Covid-19 management have also been recognised and applauded by the global communities.”

Taweesilp added that from October 1, Covid-19 will be downgraded from a dangerous communicable disease to a communicable disease under surveillance. He asked all related agencies to make sure that the transition is smooth and appropriate disease control measures are maintained to keep the public safe.

On Saturday, Thailand recorded 607 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths over the past 24 hours, while 745 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

The number of cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022, stands at 2,454,262 with 11,008 deaths.