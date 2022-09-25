Prawit puts North, Northeast on flood alert as super typhoon Noru targets Thailand

The delegation was briefed on the situation by the National Water Resources Office (NWRO), said Prawit’s spokesman Gen Kongcheep Tantravanich.

The visit comes one month after locals living in Phetchabun’s Pa Sak river basin suffered the worst flooding there in 60 years.

On Sunday, the delegation heard reports on flood preparations by Phetchabun’s governor and local government chiefs.

Prawit ordered the NWRO and local Interior Ministry agencies to closely monitor impacts from the super typhoon. Local officials were told to coordinate with the Royal Irrigation Department and other government agencies and make preparations for the release of water from dams to accommodate heavy rain from Noru.