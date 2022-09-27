Thailand is first country to approve manufacturing of the Covid nasal spray

Worrawan Chaikamnerd, CEO of Hibiocy Co Ltd and KISS, Flt Lt Dr Nimit Prasitdumrong, Honorary Expert of Hibiocy Co Ltd have today joined with the public sector led by Assoc Prof Dr Chanchai Sittipunt, dean of Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine and GPO Managing Director Dr Withoon Danwiboon to announce the development and the rollout of an “antibody nasal spray”.

This special event was held at Samyan Mitrtown Hall, with HSRI Managing Director Dr Nopporn Cheanklin kindly presiding over the event.

A great source of national pride

“The Covid-19 situation in many countries including Thailand is now in a ‘stable condition. But it’s imperative that Thailand continues to watch the situation, trends and figures closely, as we adapt to live with the coronavirus,” Dr Nopporn says.

Over the past two years, Thai scientists and researchers from the public and private sectors have worked together to develop a range of protective and diagnostic tools in a bid to curb the spread of the virus and help people protect themselves from infection.

Recently, the two sectors teamed up to develop an antibody-based nasal spray, which serves as the latest shield in offering extra protection against Covid-19.

The breakthrough was transferred to the private sector which carried out clinical research to meet the standards needed for registration with the Thai FDA.