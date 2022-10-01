Thailand lifts all Covid-19 restrictions for foreign arrivals

These relaxed entry measures are in line with the revocation of the emergency decree in force since the arrival of Covid-19 in Thailand in March 2020.

The emergency decree was extended repeatedly until the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration decided to lift it at the end of September. The centre was also dissolved last week.

The Public Health Ministry, meanwhile, has downgraded Covid-19 to a “communicable disease under surveillance” from a “severe communicable disease”.