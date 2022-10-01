Thailand lifts all Covid-19 restrictions for foreign arrivals
From October 1, people entering Thailand will no longer be required to produce negative Covid-19 test results or proof of vaccination.
These relaxed entry measures are in line with the revocation of the emergency decree in force since the arrival of Covid-19 in Thailand in March 2020.
The emergency decree was extended repeatedly until the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration decided to lift it at the end of September. The centre was also dissolved last week.
The Public Health Ministry, meanwhile, has downgraded Covid-19 to a “communicable disease under surveillance” from a “severe communicable disease”.
People entering Thailand from October 1 will no longer be required to produce negative ATK or RT-PCR test results or proof of vaccination. However, those with Covid-like symptoms will be required to undergo testing.
Those who test positive but have mild or no symptoms will not be required to be isolated but are advised to wear a mask and maintain social distancing while in public places.
Foreigners will also be allowed to stay in the country for an extra 15 days. For instance, tourists using the visa-on-arrival option can stay 30 days instead of 15, while those arriving under visa exemption rules will get a 45-day stamp on their passports instead of 30 days. This rule is applicable until March 31, 2023.