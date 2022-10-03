Bank faces THB2-million damage claims after confiscating wrong house in Pathum Thani
A woman in Pathum Thani province has sought compensation from a bank after her house and assets were allegedly wrongly seized, according to a Facebook post by a lawyer.
The lawyer, Ronnarong Kaewpetch, said on Monday that he had received a complaint on his Facebook page about a bank removing assets from a house and putting the property up for sale while the owner was away. It turns out that the bank had allegedly blundered and confiscated the wrong house.
The owner, Karnchana (surname not disclosed), said that her house No. 99/38 is located at Wanasiri Parkville village in Pathum Thani.
She said that the contractor removed all her assets from the house on September 5, also cut off some trees and removed an awning before putting up the sale announcement.
On September 15, the neighbour wondered why the bank was claiming the property, as the “for sale” sign mentioned house No. 99/44. When the neighbour contacted the bank, the bank confirmed that it was selling house No. 99/44.
When the owner was informed by her neighbour, she immediately visited her house. She found the house empty while the kitchen and balcony were locked by the bank. She contacted the bank’s call centre and it received her complaint.
She filed a complaint on September 16 at Lat Lum Kaeo Police Station in Pathum Thani.
She contacted the call centre again and it said that bank officials would contact her within three days. She also contacted the bank’s legal officer who was known to her.
The legal officer contacted her on September 17 and apologised for the bank’s blunder in seizing the wrong house and promised to meet her on September 20 at the police station.
On September 18, the police came to inspect the house, took a photo, and put a new lock on the gate after the bank removed its lock.
The owner met with the bank’s representative on September 20 and estimated the damage at 2 million baht. The bank informed her that some items with sentimental value had already been destroyed, including clothes, books, pictures, collectables, and her son’s items.
On September 26-27, she contacted the legal officer and the bank’s lawyer and found that the bank was gathering the remaining items to return to her but they had not mentioned any compensation.
She added that she had always contacted the bank but that the bank did not reciprocate.