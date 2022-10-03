Bank faces THB2-million damage claims after confiscating wrong house in Pathum Thani

The owner, Karnchana (surname not disclosed), said that her house No. 99/38 is located at Wanasiri Parkville village in Pathum Thani.

She said that the contractor removed all her assets from the house on September 5, also cut off some trees and removed an awning before putting up the sale announcement.

On September 15, the neighbour wondered why the bank was claiming the property, as the “for sale” sign mentioned house No. 99/44. When the neighbour contacted the bank, the bank confirmed that it was selling house No. 99/44.

When the owner was informed by her neighbour, she immediately visited her house. She found the house empty while the kitchen and balcony were locked by the bank. She contacted the bank’s call centre and it received her complaint.