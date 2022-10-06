Thailand government urged to take long-term plans against severe flood

"If more than five minutes pass, the chance of survival is zero percent. It happens often but we don't want them to occur at all. For people who live along the river, cases of drowning are high, especially for kids that live with the elderly or kids whose parents go to work. It occurs in a split second," said Somsak Taweepornmongkol, rescue volunteer of Putthaisawan Foundation Ayutthaya.

Flooding is devastating on so many levels. In a house six people live in, all crammed into their tiny second story. Affected by the flood, parents and kids have suspended all of their work and study as they can't go to office and school personally.

"My dream is to elevate the house so my parents and my kids can live comfortably. But it might not happen so we will have to live like this. We just have to tolerate living like this," said Yaowadee Kraiperm, a local resident.