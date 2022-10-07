Thai media warned not to overstep line in reporting nursery massacre

The statement came after Panya Khamrab, a 34-year-old former police corporal, went on a shooting rampage at a nursery on Thursday afternoon before killing his family and himself.

On Friday, the death toll from the massacre rose to 38. Twenty-four of the victims are children, including the killer's son.

The three press associations issued a four-point advisory statement to:

- Avoid publishing photos of the victims' bodies that could cause further distress.

- Be careful before asking questions and publishing images that could distress victims’ relatives or condemn the killer.

- Be careful in publishing accounts of the killer and victims' past that may lead to long-term distress for victims’ relatives.

- Be cautious about publishing information about the killer, including his actions during the incident, his criminal record, or his behaviour before the incident.