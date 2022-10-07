Thai media warned not to overstep line in reporting nursery massacre
Thailand’s journalism associations have warned media to be careful when reporting on the massacre in Nong Bua Lamphu.
Media should refrain from publishing accounts and photos that add to the suffering of relatives of the victims, said a statement issued by the National Press Council of Thailand, News Broadcasting Council of Thailand, and Society for Online News Providers.
The statement came after Panya Khamrab, a 34-year-old former police corporal, went on a shooting rampage at a nursery on Thursday afternoon before killing his family and himself.
On Friday, the death toll from the massacre rose to 38. Twenty-four of the victims are children, including the killer's son.
The three press associations issued a four-point advisory statement to:
- Avoid publishing photos of the victims' bodies that could cause further distress.
- Be careful before asking questions and publishing images that could distress victims’ relatives or condemn the killer.
- Be careful in publishing accounts of the killer and victims' past that may lead to long-term distress for victims’ relatives.
- Be cautious about publishing information about the killer, including his actions during the incident, his criminal record, or his behaviour before the incident.
The National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC) also urged media reporting on the massacre to maintain journalistic ethics and strictly abide by laws on child protection, personal information protection and computer crime.
NBTC warned that victims' relatives can sue media outlets that overstep the line under Section 37 of the Broadcasting and Television Businesses Act.