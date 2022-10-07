Police foil gun-wielding druggie’s mission to ‘kill his son’ at school gates in Nakhon Si Thammarat
A man carrying a shotgun was caught trying to break into a school in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat province on Friday afternoon.
The man, believed to be a drug addict, was caught trying to scale the school’s walls while firing his gun. The suspect, who is in his late 20s, managed to fire four shots before being caught.
The incident took place at Suwankosit School in Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Ron Phibun district, where the alleged perpetrator’s son is studying.
The suspect has been arrested and his shotgun seized. Police investigators found that the man was recently released from prison on drug offences.
He had allegedly attacked his wife at home before heading to the school to “kill his son”, the man’s wife, whose name has been withheld, said. The woman called the school to alert the authorities that the man was going there with the gun in his hand.
The school’s gates were closed just before the man arrived to prevent a repeat of Thursday’s massacre in Nong Bua Lamphu province.