Police foil gun-wielding druggie’s mission to ‘kill his son’ at school gates in Nakhon Si Thammarat

The man, believed to be a drug addict, was caught trying to scale the school’s walls while firing his gun. The suspect, who is in his late 20s, managed to fire four shots before being caught.

The incident took place at Suwankosit School in Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Ron Phibun district, where the alleged perpetrator’s son is studying.

The suspect has been arrested and his shotgun seized. Police investigators found that the man was recently released from prison on drug offences.