15,000 litre fuel container flips into ditch, sparking explosion fears in Prachinburi
A 15,000-litre fuel truck trailer flipped over into a roadside ditch in Kabin Buri district, Prachinburi on Saturday, sparking fears of a possible explosion.
Rescue workers rushed to scene, 150 kilometres east of Bangkok, after receiving a report that the fuel container had tipped over in front of a convenience store on Highway 304.
They discovered the container and trailer bed lying on its side in the ditch.
One person was reported injured in the accident.
The truck flipped just 200 metres away from a filling station and close to a residential community, police station, court, hospital, market and shops.
However, fears of disaster were alleviated when rescuers found no fuel leaking from the truck’s container.
The driver of the truck, Navin Klongkut, 35, said he was trying to avoid holes in the road when the trailer slipped into the ditch, disconnected and overturned. He said the accident shook the cab, causing him to fall off his seat, but he managed to drive to the convenience store.