Thai police arrest CNN reporters accused of violating massacre crime scene

The arrests came after Uthai Sawan Subdistrict Administrative Organisation president Danaichoke Boonsom filed charges against CNN at Na Klang Police Station.

Danaichoke said the CNN broadcast had taken a serious toll on locals, especially the victims' relatives.

The CNN crew broadcast graphic images from inside the nursery, prompting public anger and accusations from Thai media that it had violated journalistic ethics.

Danaichoke added that media outlets were barred from serious crime scenes unless permitted to enter. CNN claimed its crew received permission from Thai officials to enter the crime scene, though Thai media outlets deny any permission was granted.