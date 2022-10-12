Chula researchers find cassava solution for cat litter

This is quite different from the products made from the quarried Bentonite clay which is a form of destruction of natural resources.”

Replacement cultivation of cassava crops provides farmers with a steady income all year round. Lunjakorn intends to set up a cat litter factory in Chon Buri Province where cassava is planted.

“We’ve had talks with the farmers and assured them that we’d offer a price of over 10 baht per kilogram which is higher than the normal price they get at 4-5 baht. For that, they must cooperate by planting cassava with the desired quality to be used for the manufacturing of our product.”

Thai cat litter in the global market

The cat litter market is highly competitive. The Thai market alone is worth 800 million baht per year whereas the world market stands at around 280 billion baht per year.

“The market is highly competitive. The challenge is to find the right strategies to make our product known so that more people buy it,” said Lunjakorn.

“Hide&Seek” has been on the market for about 2 years. In its first year, its total sales reached 5 million baht and the amount doubled in the second year.

Aside from the local market, the product has been exported to countries like Australia, Vietnam, and Malaysia and will soon be available in Italy and Japan as well.

Plans are underway to turn other crops into cat litter

With the success of cassava cat litter, other entrepreneurs are considering the option of adding value to their crops.

According to Lunjakorn, this might be possible with sugarcane pulp or paddy husk but they don’t have the same level of stickiness which means some substances like tapioca flour might need to be added to the formula.

“We’ve had several people consulting us on various possibilities of turning materials like hemp or paddy husk into cat litter. These possibilities need to be studied so that other formulas can be developed in the future.”

Cat litter of the future might help indicate your cat’s health problems

Right now, Lunjakorn is hard at work on some improvements to his cat litter product.

“We are hoping to increase the value of our cat litter with an added feature that will enable cat owners to detect anything unusual with their cat early on before the condition worsens. The cat can then be taken to the vet in time to get treatment.

The product being researched makes it possible to check the pH and glucose levels from the cat’s urine which shows results from the change in colouration for such ailments as kidney disease, urinary tract infection, and diabetes.

The extended research project is being funded by the National Research Council of Thailand’s Pilot Project for the Thai Inventors/ World Inventors Project for 2022 with Associate Professor Kanet Wongravee of the Department of Chemistry, Faculty of Science, Chulalongkorn University as the head of the project.

The research is expected to be completed by the end of this year when a new product will be introduced to the market.

A 2.7 - kilogram bag of “Hide&Seek” cassava cat litter costs 220-250 baht and can last for 3 weeks per cat. The product is on sale at pet shops in various department stores and the product is also available at Thonglor Pet Hospital where it is branded as Dr Choice and produced by OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturing).



