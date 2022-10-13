New law pushes state agencies to adopt electronic processes under digital government policy

Deputy government spokesperson Trisulee Trisaranakul said the new Act on Electronic Performance of Administrative Functions of BE 2565 (2022) was published in the Royal Gazette on Wednesday and has come into effect.

She said the act is aimed at prodding government agencies to use electronic processes to provide services in line with the digital government policy and bureaucratic reform.

However, she said the new act would not be enforced by all government agencies. The spokeswoman said agencies of the legislative branch and judicial branch as well as independent organisations under the Constitution and agencies under the Office of the Attorney-General would be exempted from the new act.