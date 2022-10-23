Police, Navy scour Phuket for missing female Russian tourist; reward offered

The friends said she had gone to the beach to swim at 10am but had not answered phone calls since then.

The search team found Rusradchenko's shoes and towel under a tree at Naithon beach but no other trace of the missing woman.

Phuket governor Narong Woonciew said on Saturday that more than 100 government, police and Navy personnel are searching jungle, beaches and the sea.

The land-based rescue team is searching the Thalang coast, including the area behind the hotel where the Russian was staying, Phuket Tourist Police superintendent Pichetpong Chaengkomkhai said.

Meanwhile Navy and marine police searchers are using rubber dinghies and jet skis.

Police suspect Rusradchenko went missing when heavy rain and strong waves hit Naichon beach at noon on Thursday, causing most tourists to return to their hotels.

Pichetpong said police were still hopeful of finding the Phuket-loving Russian alive.

He said locals and fishermen had been asked to join the marine search being led by Third Naval Area Command aircraft and vessels.