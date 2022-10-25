YouTuber doctor lands back in Thailand after Mali kidnapping ordeal
A YouTuber physician returned to Thailand safe and well on Tuesday after being reportedly held captive for 25 days in Mali.
Dr Nopparat Rattanawaraha, also known as Mor Song, arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport at 7.36am aboard Etihad Airways flight EY402 from Abu Dhabi.
Nopparat, wearing a blue T-shirt with his YouTube channel logo "Mor Song Tong Lok", exited the airport terminal and was escorted to a black Mercedes-Benz by tourist police. He entered the car without speaking to waiting reporters.
His next stop was Novotel Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport to meet with his relatives, friends and colleagues.
After the reunion, Nopparat was due to meet with police seeking information about his abduction in Mali. He also is scheduled to receive physical and mental check-ups after saying kidnappers had chained and threatened him.
The Foreign Ministry said on Monday that he was released after a ransom of US$50,000 (5.5 million baht) was paid to the kidnappers.
Nopparat had arrived in Mali on September 28 and went missing after losing contact with his private local tour guide a day later, ministry spokesperson Tanee Sangrat said.
The YouTuber said he was abducted while walking along a street in Kemparana.
He was found safe by local authorities in the same city 25 days later.
Kemparana is close to the border with Burkina Faso in an area infiltrated by Islamic State terrorists, according to local reports.
Nopparat apologised for any concern caused by his disappearance.
Tanee did not say which group was responsible for the kidnapping.