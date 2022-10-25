YouTuber doctor lands back in Thailand after Mali kidnapping ordeal

The Foreign Ministry said on Monday that he was released after a ransom of US$50,000 (5.5 million baht) was paid to the kidnappers.

Nopparat had arrived in Mali on September 28 and went missing after losing contact with his private local tour guide a day later, ministry spokesperson Tanee Sangrat said.

The YouTuber said he was abducted while walking along a street in Kemparana.

He was found safe by local authorities in the same city 25 days later.

Kemparana is close to the border with Burkina Faso in an area infiltrated by Islamic State terrorists, according to local reports.

Nopparat apologised for any concern caused by his disappearance.

Tanee did not say which group was responsible for the kidnapping.