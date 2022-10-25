Mae Sot woman tracks down her long-lost dad thanks to social media

Chayanit Klinchan, who had travelled from Tak’s Mae Sot district, met her father Prakorb Klinchan, 52, and grandmother Gim Klinchan, 92, with a garland of flowers before bowing for their blessings.

She said her mother had never spoken about her ex-husband, and her interest was not piqued until she saw her father’s name on her birth certificate. It was then that she began looking for him on Facebook and found someone called Prakorb Klinchan in Samut Sakhon.

She then called on relatives who live in the province to help find Prakorb and eventually tracked him down with the help of local authorities, village headmen and reporters.

Prakorb, meanwhile, said he was delighted and shocked to learn that he had a daughter because his ex-wife had failed to tell him she was pregnant when they split up.