Mae Sot woman tracks down her long-lost dad thanks to social media
A 25-year-old woman from Mae Sot finally tracked down her father, who did not know she existed because he had split up with her mum before she was born.
The two were reunited at the Phanthai Norasing town hall in Samut Sakhon’s Muang district on Tuesday.
Chayanit Klinchan, who had travelled from Tak’s Mae Sot district, met her father Prakorb Klinchan, 52, and grandmother Gim Klinchan, 92, with a garland of flowers before bowing for their blessings.
She said her mother had never spoken about her ex-husband, and her interest was not piqued until she saw her father’s name on her birth certificate. It was then that she began looking for him on Facebook and found someone called Prakorb Klinchan in Samut Sakhon.
She then called on relatives who live in the province to help find Prakorb and eventually tracked him down with the help of local authorities, village headmen and reporters.
Prakorb, meanwhile, said he was delighted and shocked to learn that he had a daughter because his ex-wife had failed to tell him she was pregnant when they split up.
The new father said he looked forward to spending more time with his daughter now that they have been reunited.
Chayanit said she would return home after dining with her dad and grandmother and would return to see them again.