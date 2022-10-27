Body of missing Russian tourist found in Patong Bay after a 6-day search

Rusradchenko’s friends said she had gone to the beach to swim at 10am but had not answered phone calls since then, triggering a search for her since last Thursday.

Her body, which was reportedly found by local fishermen, was taken to Thalang hospital for an autopsy to find the cause of her death after Rusradchenko's friends confirmed it was her.

Authorities have contacted the deceased’s family to collect her body for a funeral.

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, who joined the search party in the past week, expressed his condolences to the deceased’s family and thanked everyone who took part in the search.

Phiphat said authorities have constantly warned tourists not to swim in the sea during thundershowers or high waves, but sometimes tourists ignore the warning.

“Some believe in their swimming ability as they have conquered more challenging waves,” Phiphat said.

“However, the conditions of each sea are different and sometimes unpredictable, which could lead to a loss of life that no one wishes for.”

Phiphat said his ministry would use the incident as a lesson to prepare more rescue gear and staff at seaside attractions for the safety of tourists. Additional measures will be discussed with the prime minister, he added.