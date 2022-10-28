Under Thai ownership, Miss Universe opens doors to married women and mothers
The Miss Universe pageant, now owned by Thai company JKN, would offer opportunities to more women, embracing married women and mothers interested in vying for the coveted crown, the company’s CEO, Jakkaphong “Anne” Jakrajutatip, said.
The Thai transgender tycoon told a press conference that “Whether married or divorced, they [women] can compete, and do you know why? If you’ve had a husband but you’re still beautiful and fabulous, then why not?” Jakkaphong said.
“Why are you hiding at home, right? It’s not their business whether or not the contestant has a husband or not. Why must I remain in the same market share? If I can’t compete in that, then I’ll simply change the market and that’s how it should be, it has to be one universe.”
The celebrity media tycoon earlier this week bought Miss Universe Organisation (MUO), the company which runs the beauty pageant, for US$20 million (759 million baht)
“This is something we’re doing for all women and I can say that this is the first and only beauty pageant that allows the word ‘one universe’ to come true, as well as the equality of rights, humanity, and femininity to rise and create faith for people around the world as well.”
This push for diversity will allow married women and mothers to compete, ending a long practice of allowing only women who have never been married and have no children to enter the pageant.
She added that MUO was founded 71 years ago with an estimated 500 million people across the globe watching the competition and contestants from 94 countries vying for the crown each year.
The acquisition of MUO will transform the business in managing the rights of the Miss Universe pageant in each country, Jakkaphong said.
JKN plans to use the Miss Universe brand to strengthen its commerce businesses – from food, beverages, and supplements to cosmetics and lifestyle products.
The next Miss Universe pageant is scheduled to be held in January 2023 in New Orleans.