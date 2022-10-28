Under Thai ownership, Miss Universe opens doors to married women and mothers

“This is something we’re doing for all women and I can say that this is the first and only beauty pageant that allows the word ‘one universe’ to come true, as well as the equality of rights, humanity, and femininity to rise and create faith for people around the world as well.”

This push for diversity will allow married women and mothers to compete, ending a long practice of allowing only women who have never been married and have no children to enter the pageant.

She added that MUO was founded 71 years ago with an estimated 500 million people across the globe watching the competition and contestants from 94 countries vying for the crown each year.

The acquisition of MUO will transform the business in managing the rights of the Miss Universe pageant in each country, Jakkaphong said.

JKN plans to use the Miss Universe brand to strengthen its commerce businesses – from food, beverages, and supplements to cosmetics and lifestyle products.

The next Miss Universe pageant is scheduled to be held in January 2023 in New Orleans.