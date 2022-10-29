No more toothaches in Narathiwat thanks to free services from Chula students

The event held in Rusoh district included filling teeth, extraction of rotten teeth, scaling and extraction of wisdom teeth.

This project has been running since 1969 when Princess Srinagarindra visited rural areas and found many people suffering from dental problems.

The foundation has expanded the project and is now also covering the southern border provinces.

Though people have to wait several months to avail of these services, it helps reduce the burden on local hospitals, said Kritsada Bunlart, who oversees the project.