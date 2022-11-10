Roads closed for 2nd rehearsal of Apec dignitaries’ motorcades

Deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said the rehearsal would be held from 4.30pm to 8pm and from 9pm on Thursday to 3am on Friday.

She said the first rehearsal for the summit next week was carried out successfully on November 6.

According to the spokeswoman, the roads that will be closed from 4.30pm to 8pm are:

- Phitsanulok Road (from Misakawan Intersection to Sisao Thewes Intersection)

- Ratchadamnone Road (from Misakawan Intersection to Phan Fah Leelart Intersection and on to Phan Pipop Intersection to Pom Phadet Intersection)

- Na Phra Lan Road

- Na Phra That Road

- Maharaj Road (from Tha Chang Intersection to Tha Tian Intersection)

- Thay Wang Road

- Sanam Chai Road (from Territorial Defence Command Intersection to Pom Phadet Intersection)

- Pinklao Bridge.