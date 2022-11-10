Roads closed for 2nd rehearsal of Apec dignitaries’ motorcades
The Metropolitan Police Bureau and the Foreign Ministry is closing several roads and parts of an elevated expressway on Thursday evening and early Friday for a second rehearsal of motorcades that would transport Apec dignitaries next week.
Deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said the rehearsal would be held from 4.30pm to 8pm and from 9pm on Thursday to 3am on Friday.
She said the first rehearsal for the summit next week was carried out successfully on November 6.
According to the spokeswoman, the roads that will be closed from 4.30pm to 8pm are:
- Phitsanulok Road (from Misakawan Intersection to Sisao Thewes Intersection)
- Ratchadamnone Road (from Misakawan Intersection to Phan Fah Leelart Intersection and on to Phan Pipop Intersection to Pom Phadet Intersection)
- Na Phra Lan Road
- Na Phra That Road
- Maharaj Road (from Tha Chang Intersection to Tha Tian Intersection)
- Thay Wang Road
- Sanam Chai Road (from Territorial Defence Command Intersection to Pom Phadet Intersection)
- Pinklao Bridge.
The roads that will be closed from 9pm on Thursday to 3am on Friday are divided into three groups:
Roads on the side of gateways and exits of Rama II/IV expressways:
- Ploenchit Road (from Ratchaprasong Intersection to Ploenchit Intersection)
- Sukhumvit Road (from Ploenchit Intersection to Soi Sukhumvit 22)
- Ratchadamri Road (from Ratchaprasong Intersection to Sala Daeng Intersection)
- Wireless Road (from Ploenchit Intersection to Wireless Intersection)
- Ratchadapisek Road (from Asoke-Montree Intersection to Rama IV Intersection)
- Rama IV Road (from Sala Daeng Intersection to Rama IV Intersection)
- Sathorn Road (from Wireless Road to Narinthorn Intersection).
Roads on the side of Yommaraj expressway gateways and exits:
- Phetchaburi Road (Urupong Intersection to Yommaraj Intersection)
- Phitsanulok Road (from Yommaraj Intersection to Misakawan Intersection)
- Ratchadamnon Road (from Ratchaprasong Intersection to Sala Daeng Intersection)
- Na Phra Lan Road
- Na Phra That Road
- Maharaj Road (from Tha Chang Intersection to Tha Tian Intersection)
- Thay Wang Road
- Sanam Chai Road (from Territorial Defence Command Intersection to Pom Phadet Intersection)
- Pinklao Bridge
Expressways:
- Surawongse gateway
- Silom exit
- Urupong exit
- Yommaraj gateway and exit
- Phayathai-Makkasan elevated road
- Ploenchit gateway and exit
- Gateways and exits of Rama II/IV expressway.