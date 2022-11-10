Power cables at Apec convention centre placed underground in landscape clean-up
The landscape at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok has changed dramatically after overhead electric cables were placed underground before the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit.
Thailand will host the first in-person Apec Economic Leaders’ Week in four years from November 14 to 19.
The Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) said on Wednesday that the operation aimed to maintain sustainable electric power and improve the landscape of the centre.
The MEA had teamed up with the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission and telecom operators to rearrange 23.5 kilometres of cables on roads across Greater Bangkok.
Cables on Ratchadaphisek, Rama IV, Wireless, Sathorn and Charoenkrung roads have been buried underground, the MEA said.
“These efforts aim to ensure safety, improve the landscape and boost sustainability in electric power,” it added.
