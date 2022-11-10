Power cables at Apec convention centre placed underground in landscape clean-up

The MEA had teamed up with the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission and telecom operators to rearrange 23.5 kilometres of cables on roads across Greater Bangkok.

Cables on Ratchadaphisek, Rama IV, Wireless, Sathorn and Charoenkrung roads have been buried underground, the MEA said.

“These efforts aim to ensure safety, improve the landscape and boost sustainability in electric power,” it added.

Related stories: