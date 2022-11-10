background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
SATURDAY, December 10, 2022
nationthailand
Power cables at Apec convention centre placed underground in landscape clean-up

Power cables at Apec convention centre placed underground in landscape clean-up

THURSDAY, November 10, 2022

The landscape at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok has changed dramatically after overhead electric cables were placed underground before the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit.

Thailand will host the first in-person Apec Economic Leaders’ Week in four years from November 14 to 19.

The Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) said on Wednesday that the operation aimed to maintain sustainable electric power and improve the landscape of the centre.

Power cables at Apec convention centre placed underground in landscape clean-up

The MEA had teamed up with the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission and telecom operators to rearrange 23.5 kilometres of cables on roads across Greater Bangkok.

Power cables at Apec convention centre placed underground in landscape clean-up

Cables on Ratchadaphisek, Rama IV, Wireless, Sathorn and Charoenkrung roads have been buried underground, the MEA said.

Power cables at Apec convention centre placed underground in landscape clean-up

“These efforts aim to ensure safety, improve the landscape and boost sustainability in electric power,” it added.

Power cables at Apec convention centre placed underground in landscape clean-up

Related stories:

TAGS
APECAPEC summitPower cablesQueen Sirikit National Convention CentreBangkok
RELATED
nationthailand