There’s nothing to worry about on Apec security, assures police chief
Security measures for the Apec Summit in Bangkok next week are 80-90 per cent ready, National Police chief Pol General Damrongsak Kittiprapas reported in a press conference on Thursday.
There is nothing to worry about, he assured everyone, as every aspect on security has been prepared and it is 80 to 90% complete.
He also mentioned that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha called for a focus on rehearsals and practice so the summit from November 14 to 19 goes off smoothly.
Damrongsak said the police have been “eliminating crime” from October 10 to November 8 and is continuing to do so, including getting rid of unregistered guns and other illegal items.
The police, the Army, the public health sector and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration are working in an integrated manner while a joint operations centre will be established at Royal Thai Police Headquarters on Monday, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, Damrongsak said.
When a reporter asked if there was any news of any political movement planned during the summit, Damrongsak answered that he hadn’t come across any such news but Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt had allowed protesters to use the Lan Khon Muang grounds opposite City Hall.
Damrongsak asked them to follow the law as the summit is an important international event which Thailand is hosting. It has taken the country around 20 years to host such an event.
The National Police chief said he wanted the summit to go off without any incident otherwise it would tarnish Thailand’s reputation because leaders of several countries, foreign reporters and international businessmen will attend the all-important event.
