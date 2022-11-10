There’s nothing to worry about on Apec security, assures police chief

He also mentioned that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha called for a focus on rehearsals and practice so the summit from November 14 to 19 goes off smoothly.

Damrongsak said the police have been “eliminating crime” from October 10 to November 8 and is continuing to do so, including getting rid of unregistered guns and other illegal items.

The police, the Army, the public health sector and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration are working in an integrated manner while a joint operations centre will be established at Royal Thai Police Headquarters on Monday, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, Damrongsak said.

When a reporter asked if there was any news of any political movement planned during the summit, Damrongsak answered that he hadn’t come across any such news but Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt had allowed protesters to use the Lan Khon Muang grounds opposite City Hall.

Damrongsak asked them to follow the law as the summit is an important international event which Thailand is hosting. It has taken the country around 20 years to host such an event.