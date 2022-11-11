Activists jump in Benjakitti pond to warn against greenwashing policies

Four activists jumped into the pond at the adjoining Benjakitti Park, holding up signs calling on Thai and Apec leaders to stop greenwashing.

Greenwashing, or “green sheen”, is the term used to describe tactics and policies that are used to deceive the public into believing they are environmentally friendly when in reality they have no notable sustainability effects.

Greenpeace Thailand director Tara Buakamsri said the protest also targeted global leaders attending the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) to set up a fund for countries to tackle climate change.

COP27 is being held in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt from November 6 to 18.