Activists jump in Benjakitti pond to warn against greenwashing policies
Greenpeace Thailand activists jumped into a pond in Benjakitti Park on Friday to demand that global leaders stop “greenwashing” and take proper steps to tackle climate change.
The protest kicked off about an hour before Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan arrived to oversee security preparations at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC) ahead of the November 14-19 Apec Summit.
Four activists jumped into the pond at the adjoining Benjakitti Park, holding up signs calling on Thai and Apec leaders to stop greenwashing.
Greenwashing, or “green sheen”, is the term used to describe tactics and policies that are used to deceive the public into believing they are environmentally friendly when in reality they have no notable sustainability effects.
Greenpeace Thailand director Tara Buakamsri said the protest also targeted global leaders attending the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) to set up a fund for countries to tackle climate change.
COP27 is being held in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt from November 6 to 18.
Tara also said Thailand’s so-called bio-circular-green (BCG) economy model is defective because the committee making BCG decisions comprises influential billionaires.
“We ask global leaders to pay attention to building awareness among large companies on greenhouse gas reduction, so Thailand can enhance eco-friendly businesses and help communities tackle climate change,” he said.
