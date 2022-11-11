Avoid calls from numbers with +698/+697 prefix: NBTC

NBTC has also urged people to observe the number of incoming calls before answering, as criminals have developed new tricks to deceive people.

“We urge people to be careful, not panic and not provide any personal information or passwords to criminals,” NBTC said, adding that they should not be fooled into transferring cash to strangers.

NBTC also advises people to ask for a number they can call back for verification if the caller claims to be from government agencies, financial institutions or transport companies.

“No government agency will perform legal action via telephone or video calls,” NBTC said.

