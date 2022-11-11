Avoid calls from numbers with +698/+697 prefix: NBTC
People are being advised to reject calls from numbers with the prefixes +698 and +697 as they are possibly from call centres.
The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) explained that the +698 prefix indicates a Thai telephone number on roaming, while +697 indicates a voice call over internet protocol from overseas.
NBTC said it has told mobile operators to add the +698 prefix on roaming numbers, so people can identify calls from call-centre gangs.
The commission said direct overseas calls will show the country code, and “people can reject calls from overseas if they do not have relatives or acquaintances there”.
NBTC has also urged people to observe the number of incoming calls before answering, as criminals have developed new tricks to deceive people.
“We urge people to be careful, not panic and not provide any personal information or passwords to criminals,” NBTC said, adding that they should not be fooled into transferring cash to strangers.
NBTC also advises people to ask for a number they can call back for verification if the caller claims to be from government agencies, financial institutions or transport companies.
“No government agency will perform legal action via telephone or video calls,” NBTC said.
