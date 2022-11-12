Chiang Mai artisans craft beautiful souvenirs for Apec 2022
It was a matter of honour and pride when a Chiang Mai artisan community was commissioned to produce souvenirs for government heads attending the Apec Leaders’ Summit next week.
The Wat Sri Suphan community in Chiang Mai’s Muang district, which is famous for fine metalwork and engravings, was approached by the Foreign Ministry’s Protocol Department. The job was to produce plaques from recycled metal and jewellery boxes with engraved lids also made from recycled metal.
Recycled metal was chosen to highlight Thailand’s bio-circular-green economic model.
Direk Sitthikarn, a master metalsmith from the community who designed the engravings, told The Nation that the two souvenirs were the pride of the Chiang Mai people.
Metal engraving is a traditional Lanna art form that has been passed down for generations and is now being shown to the international community, he said proudly.
Direk explained that expert artisans spent more than two months crafting each piece to ensure they are of exceptional quality.
The community was commissioned to produce 30x60x6cm engraved plaques showing the Grand Palace from the perspective of the Royal Thai Navy’s auditorium, where a reception will be held for the leaders and their spouses. The engraving also includes a royal barge in the foreground and the Apec 2022 logo in the background.
The jewellery box is 13x20x5cm in size with a metal lid engraved with a traditional Thai pattern and the Apec logo.
Direk said the items have been delivered to the authorities to be added to the gift set of seven souvenirs for Apec leaders and their spouses. He added that he has kept the prototypes of the plaque and jewellery boxes as a reminder of the honour.
