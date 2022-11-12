Chiang Mai artisans craft beautiful souvenirs for Apec 2022

Direk explained that expert artisans spent more than two months crafting each piece to ensure they are of exceptional quality.

The community was commissioned to produce 30x60x6cm engraved plaques showing the Grand Palace from the perspective of the Royal Thai Navy’s auditorium, where a reception will be held for the leaders and their spouses. The engraving also includes a royal barge in the foreground and the Apec 2022 logo in the background.

The jewellery box is 13x20x5cm in size with a metal lid engraved with a traditional Thai pattern and the Apec logo.

Direk said the items have been delivered to the authorities to be added to the gift set of seven souvenirs for Apec leaders and their spouses. He added that he has kept the prototypes of the plaque and jewellery boxes as a reminder of the honour.

