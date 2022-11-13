WHO praises Anutin for backing its universal health initiative

Trasulee Traisoranakul, deputy government spokesperson, on Sunday released a copy of the November 4 letter from WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghrebreyesus to Anutin.

In the letter, the WHO chief thanks Anutin for “championing the Universal Health and Preparedness Review [UHPR]”.

The letter reads: “In April 2022, the Government of Thailand took the remarkable step to pilot the UHPR.