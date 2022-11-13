WHO praises Anutin for backing its universal health initiative
The World Health Organisation (WHO)’s director-general recently wrote to Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul thanking him for supporting its universal health initiative.
Trasulee Traisoranakul, deputy government spokesperson, on Sunday released a copy of the November 4 letter from WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghrebreyesus to Anutin.
In the letter, the WHO chief thanks Anutin for “championing the Universal Health and Preparedness Review [UHPR]”.
The letter reads: “In April 2022, the Government of Thailand took the remarkable step to pilot the UHPR.
“Thailand thus became one of the first countries to pilot this game-changing initiative globally and the very first country in Southeast Asia.”
The WHO chief added that Thailand has been instrumental in the development of UHPR and its pilot programme serves as a testament to the country’s commitment to global health.
“The exercise highlighted some of Thailand’s critical assets: strong multisectoral coordination, universal health coverage based on robust primary health care; a vibrant community of public health leaders and dedicated workforce – all committed to saving lives and promoting health, and innovative approaches to advancing health promotion and addressing the commercial determinants of health through a tax on tobacco and alcohol sales,” the letter said.
In the letter, Dr Ghrebreyesus also promised to update Thailand after the WHO has completed updating the technical package developed on the basis of voluntary pilot reviews.