Thai police bust nationwide gambling franchise with 500 websites

They also raided the house of Suwat’s mother-in-law, identified as Sumalee (surname withheld), who was taken into custody. Items seized at the house included valuables and a gun, Montree said.

At the third spot, police swooped on the house of the network’s other suspected boss, identified as Praphut (surname withheld). He wasn’t at home but police seized a collection of over 100 Bearbrick dolls at the house.

Montree said the network had been systematically established with clear-cut marketing, administration, accountancy, financial management, and website maintenance divisions. It had been operating for over 10 years and sold 109 franchises which had recruited about 2,000 people to staff some 500 gambling websites, he added.

Police have obtained 23 arrest warrants for suspects, including the co-bosses, people in charge of bank accounts to make transactions and those hired to open the bank accounts.

Other suspects include the team of programmers for the websites and people hired to transfer money via ATM machines.

Montree said police had already made arrests but did not elaborate.