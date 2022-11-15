NBTC to hold auction for five satellite slot packages early next year

Thanaphan said the NBTC would spend a week from December 27 to January 4 to review the qualifications of the bidders and the list of qualified bidders would be announced on January 4.

A mock auction will be held on January 7 before the real auction will take place the following day, Thanaphan added.

But if there were only one bidder, the NBTC will extend the auction by at least 14 days.

In that scenario, the NBTC will hold a new round of bidding documents distribution from January 6 to 11 and a new info session will be held on January 12 while a new bidding document submission round will be held on January 19.

The NBTC will check the qualifications of bidders in the new round from January 20 to 26 and announce the names of those who qualified on January 27 and hold a mock auction on January 28 and a real auction on January 29.

He said the NBTC has listened to public opinions from earlier hearings and it decided to hold the auction in terms of packages to allow newcomers to participate in the auction.

He said qualifications for packages of satellite networks would be different so that smaller firms could participate in bidding for networks that would require less advanced technologies, especially the package for the 126 degrees East slot.

Thanaphan added that the winner of each package would also be required to allow the government to use one broadcast transponder free of charge and use 400 Mbps data broadband channel per each satellite.

“The NBTC hopes that the revised regulations would attract two of three bidders at least,” Thanaphan said.

He added that the NBTC wants to auction off the rights to use the satellite orbit slots to protect them from being taken back by the ITU if they were left unused.

Related stories:

Thailand’s first earth exploration satellite slated for early 2023 launch

NT starts building gateway station for OneWeb satellite network