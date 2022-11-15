Police make arrangements to allay traffic concerns during summit
The Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) is sending traffic police to help drivers affected by traffic problems during the Apec Summit in Bangkok.
A press conference was held on Tuesday after the meeting of the Joint Security and Traffic Operation Command Centre for the 2022 Apec Summit.
The centre's spokesperson, Pol Maj-General Archayon Kraithong, said that Apec leaders and related officials from some countries had arrived, while there were a lot of cars on Monday as government agencies and schools were open. However the traffic could still flow normally.
He added that National Police chief Pol General Damrongsak Kittiprapas has extended entry registration for some 45,000 residents in the area of Lumpini and Thong Lor Police Stations who would be affected by the meeting until Saturday at mentioned police stations.
Meanwhile, postal, food, and courier delivery services could inform the police and show their document to ask for permission to enter the area.
Archayon said that a group of protesters had got permission from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to protest at the Lan Khon Muang grounds from November 16 to 18.
He asked protesters to stay in the area and not move outside or hold parades so that security measures for the summit are not affected.
He added that protesters could submit a document to the Foreign Affairs Ministry at Damrongtham Centre as the ministry will coordinate with related organisations later.
He said the overall security was smooth while the joint centre is monitoring the situation closely. He also asked people to follow the law and be good hosts during the summit.
