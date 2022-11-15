Police make arrangements to allay traffic concerns during summit

The centre's spokesperson, Pol Maj-General Archayon Kraithong, said that Apec leaders and related officials from some countries had arrived, while there were a lot of cars on Monday as government agencies and schools were open. However the traffic could still flow normally.

He added that National Police chief Pol General Damrongsak Kittiprapas has extended entry registration for some 45,000 residents in the area of Lumpini and Thong Lor Police Stations who would be affected by the meeting until Saturday at mentioned police stations.

Meanwhile, postal, food, and courier delivery services could inform the police and show their document to ask for permission to enter the area.

Archayon said that a group of protesters had got permission from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to protest at the Lan Khon Muang grounds from November 16 to 18.