Don’t stay overnight, Chadchart tells anti-government protesters at rally ground

Chadchart said he has assigned two of his advisers, Nipat Thonglek and Adit Ngamjitsuksri, to monitor law and order at the Lan Khon Muang rally ground.

Two anti-government groups, “Thalufah” and “Ratsadon”, have received the green light from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to organise a rally from Wednesday to Friday at Lan Khon Muang, which is the open ground opposite City Hall in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district.

Chadchart said police have coordinated with the BMA to request the use of Lan Khon Muang for the rally so that the demonstrators would stay off Bangkok roads and avoid affecting traffic flow during the summit.