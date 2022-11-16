Don’t stay overnight, Chadchart tells anti-government protesters at rally ground
Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said on Wednesday that anti-government groups will not be allowed to stay overnight at the rally ground in front of City Hall.
Chadchart said he has assigned two of his advisers, Nipat Thonglek and Adit Ngamjitsuksri, to monitor law and order at the Lan Khon Muang rally ground.
Two anti-government groups, “Thalufah” and “Ratsadon”, have received the green light from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to organise a rally from Wednesday to Friday at Lan Khon Muang, which is the open ground opposite City Hall in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district.
Chadchart said police have coordinated with the BMA to request the use of Lan Khon Muang for the rally so that the demonstrators would stay off Bangkok roads and avoid affecting traffic flow during the summit.
Chadchart said the BMA has deployed its officials to monitor the rally site and the administration has been in close touch with other government agencies to keep security at the rally site.
“The demonstrators must comply with the agreement with the authorities by not staying overnight,” Chadchart said.
“Personally, I think the Lan Khon Muang provides a ground for the people to express their views in accordance with the democratic principle.”
He said if demonstrators attempt to move from the ground, the security officials must take action as the BMA is only providing the rally site.
“So far, rallies at Lan Khon Muang have been held peacefully because the organisers of the rallies and the authorities treat each other with due respect. They have agreed to stay at the ground. But the BMA cannot take responsibility for consequences if they step out of the ground. It will be the duty of the security agencies and police,” Chadchart said.