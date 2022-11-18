Apec host Thailand's budding marijuana industry faces backlash

Southeast Asia has strict laws prohibiting the sale and use of most drugs, but Thailand became a major exception in June, when it dropped cannabis from its list of narcotics.

The move was spearheaded by Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who framed marijuana as a cash crop for farmers and championed its medical use. Instead, recreational use exploded.

Authorities then rushed through piecemeal updates to regulations, clarifying that cannabis could not be sold to children or near schools and temples.

Netnapa Singathit opened a smoking room for a short while at her RG420 cannabis store in central Bangkok, but she switched to serving drinks after authorities banned such facilities.

She called for regulation that standardises quality, adding: "We are concerned about operators who are not compliant, and customers end up with bad products."

Recent weeks have brought a wave of news reports about hospitalisations and weed use by children.

The chief of Thailand's association of forensic physicians, Smith Srisont, asked a court last week to relist cannabis as a narcotic.

"It was wrong to not have governing laws before unlocking cannabis ... it is not being used medically, but recreationally," he told reporters.

Yet with major profits to be had, many business owners are relaxed about coming changes. Anutin has ruled out recriminalisation, but supports greater regulation.

Akira Wongwan, the chief executive of medical cannabis business Adam Group, said profit margins for recreational cannabis were "super high".

The sector could be worth $1.2 billion by 2025, estimates the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce.

"Most people still think at least they can get the profits now, even if regulations change," said Akira.

Related stories