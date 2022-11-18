Prayut and Xi exchange smiles, friendly chat at Bangkok Gala Dinner
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha sat close to China’s President Xi Jinping as he welcomed Apec leaders at the gala dinner in Bangkok on Thursday evening.
Held at the Royal Thai Navy Convention Hall overlooking the Chao Phraya River, the dinner set the stage for a weekend of meetings at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders’ Summit.
In his opening speech, Prayut welcomed “old and new friends” to the first in-person Apec leaders’ summit for four years.
He then invited his guests to savour the Thai cuisine and special cultural shows served up at the Navy hall. The menu was designed to showcase premium ingredients from Thailand’s four regions.
Guests were also invited to feast their eyes on the panorama of the Chao Phraya, introduced as Thailand’s lifeblood of trade, travel and development from ancient times to the present day.
Prayut pointed out to Apec leaders that their predecessors had sat in the same hall 20 years ago, when Thailand last hosted Apec in 2003.
The Thai PM and Xi then shared conversation and smiles during the dinner.
Prayut had travelled to airport earlier to welcome the Chinese leader to Thailand.
After dinner, guests were treated to traditional Loy Krathong floating lantern celebrations to mark the festival, which fell earlier this month.
Related stories